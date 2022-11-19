Shop the 2-for-1 MasterClass Black Friday sale—learn from Stephen Curry, Wayne Gretzky and Roy Choi

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop the 2-for-1 MasterClass Black Friday sale and start learning from industry experts today.

If you're stumped on what to give this holiday season, consider an experiential and educational gift. Whether dad is interested in learning about an athlete's winning mindset from Wayne Gretzky or scoring tips on how to prepare healthy meals from a celebrated chef, this rare MasterClass Black Friday sale offers access to all that and more.

The online learning service is hosting a Black Friday sale through Monday, November 28 that features a special 2-for-1 membership deal. The Black Friday deal allows you to purchase one of any of the three annual memberships and get a second of the same tier for free. The annual Individual membership is $180 and lets you learn using one device; an annual Duo membership is $240 and lets you watch classes on two devices at the same time; and an annual Family membership is $276 and lets you watch on up to six devices at the same time. Basically, you can save up to $276 at MasterClass during this Black Friday sale. After a full year, MasterClass will automatically renew your membership with the list price of your chosen plan unless you cancel before then.

Our editor-in-chief, David Kender, tested this service and loved how motivational and inspirational each lesson was. He also liked the “uniformly outstanding” production value of each video class, which he said let the personality of each instructor shine through. There was never "a bored or exasperated instant" where the instructors in the videos he sampled appeared disinterested in their work. In his words, “There's nothing cookie-cutter about MasterClass's approach."

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Let your loved ones explore their passions by gifting them with a subscription to MasterClass this holiday season.

There's a wide variety of categories to explore with courses and tutorials led by experts from a star-studded roster of famous figures as well as industry leaders. You can learn how to manage and overcome the toughest obstacles with guidance from former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Learn how physics applies to the biggest and smallest global issues with the help of Bill Nye. There are online music lessons from legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, sharing how to get in-sync and feel the groove of any band you sit in with.

Though you can see and hear your famous instructors through your device, you can't interact with them during MasterClass lessons. You will, however, get a virtual PDF after each lesson to help you reference what you learned and further develop your skills. There's a wide variety of iconic faces ready to teach mom new skills and lessons, so give the gift of MasterClass before the Black Friday sale is over.

