Shop 140+ October Prime Day deals before Black Friday 2022

Get ready to add to cart: Amazon's October Prime Day is back for a second day, and we're tracking all the best early Black Friday deals. Whether you're after tech essentials, kitchen appliances, home goods or fall fashion must-haves, we've got you covered with rock-bottom prices on top-tier brands. Keep scrolling for insider info on the first-ever Prime Early Access sale—sign up for Amazon Prime now for exclusive savings.

Competing Prime Day sales: Deals at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide 

Updated 9:31 a.m. EST: We're live-tracking the best Amazon Prime Early Access sale deals. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings. Happy shopping! —Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed 

10 best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon

Save big with the top 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of Black Friday 2022.

  1. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)

  2. Apple iPad 10.2-Inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $268.99 (Save $60.01)

  3. Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 Chip 13-Inch Laptop for $799 (Save $200)

  4. ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.98 (Save $449.91)

  5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case for $223.24 (Save $25.76)

  6. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99 (Save $100.95)

  7. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)

  8. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum for $119.99 (Save $80) 

  9. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)

  10. Winix 550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $118.99 (Save $131)

All the Amazon Prime Early Access deals

  1. Smart home deals

  2. Tech deals

  3. Toy deals 

  4. TV deals 

  5. Laptop, PC and tablet deals

  6. Headphone deals 

  7. Fashion deals

  8. Home and furniture deals 

  9. Kitchen deals 

  10. Lifestyle deals

  11. Health and fitness deals 

Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals 

Update your home in a big way by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on smart bulbs, security cameras and high-tech thermostats. Browse Black Friday-level markdowns on Kasa, Blink and more.

Tech Amazon Prime Day deals

From streaming devices to smart watches, you can find incredible deals on all the tech you need today at Amazon. We found the best Prime Day discounts on JBL, Lenovo, Apple and Samsung.

Shop tech deals on Kindles, smart watches and so much more during Amazon's October Prime Day.

Toy Amazon Prime Day deals

No need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to shop for must-have holiday gifts for your youngsters—Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to save on some of the hottest toys of the year. Find deals on Advent calendars, LEGOs, Disney board games and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

Get Black Friday-level savings on must-have games and toys during Amazon's October Prime Day.

TV Amazon Prime Day deals

If you're after movie theater-quality visuals at home you can scoop epic markdowns on best-in-class TVs during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL now.

Shop TV deals on Samsung, Vizio and more during the Prime Early Access sale.

Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you need a device that can handle your favorite video games or your work-from-home schedule, we found tons of deals on laptops, PCs and tablets available now at Amazon. Enjoy early Black Friday savings on Asus, Samsung and Apple products during the Prime Early Access sale.

Shop limited-time Amazon deals on laptops and tablets for Prime Day 2022.

Headphone Amazon Prime Day deals 

From gaming headsets to compact earbuds, you can save big with these Prime Day deals on headphones from JBL, Apple, Sony and more. Find limited-time discounts on some of our favorite models today.

Upgrade your headphones with Amazon deals on Beats, Apple and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Fashion Amazon Prime Day deals 

Find fall fashion essentials for the whole family at wallet-friendly prices during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion and more today.

Shop affordable fall fashion during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

Home and furniture Amazon Prime Day deals 

Updating your furniture and household essentials doesn't have to be expensive, right now you can scoop steep savings on everything from mattresses to robot vacuums at Amazon. With early Black Friday deals available across all categories, you can furnish every room in your home for less ahead of the holidays.

Kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals 

Gear up for Thanksgiving by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets and more. Save on Lodge skillets, Ninja air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and GE ice makers ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Scoop discounts on cookware and kitchen gadgets during the Prime Early Access sale.

Lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals 

Take advance of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products, including an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, Crest 3D Whitestrips and a Renpho eye massager.

Get great deals on must have items like Crest Whitestrips, Segway scooters and more during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

Health and fitness Amazon Prime Day deals 

Level up your fitness with incredible buys on everything you need to get strong and recover after, including a Fitbit Charge, a compact indoor fitness bike and a Therabody massage gun to speed your recovery.

Head to Amazon for the best fitness and lifestyle markdowns ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale? 

The Prime Early Access sale officially started yesterday, October 11 and continues through tonight, October 12

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members. The sale is typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. This year, Amazon is holding a second October Prime Day sale (happening right now!) to kick off the holiday shopping season. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the new Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns.

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, started yesterday, October, 11 and will continue through tonight, October 12.

Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event is the perfect place to shop for incredible early Black Friday discounts. With Black Friday deals expected to ramp up in late October and early November, this exclusive two-day sale lets you get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership right now. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13, but the October Prime Day sales event is live right now. The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and continues through tonight, October 12. We're tracking tons of incredible Black Friday-level discounts to help you stretch your dollar this fall. 

What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the early Black Friday markdowns at the October Prime Day sale offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are only available for two days, the sitewide sale offers a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value. The Prime Day sale may be your best opportunity to save big ahead of Black Friday 2022.

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale are exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Right now, we're seeing early Black Friday discounts at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating you with live news and announcements on all the best sales and deals.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

