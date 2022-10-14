Shop the 135+ best Prime Day deals you can still shop before Black Friday 2022

There are still plenty of early Black Friday deals to score at Amazon right now.

Another year, another Amazon Prime Day in the history books. With the holidays approaching and the Black Friday shopping rush on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about what gifts to give to yourself and your loved ones. Fortunately, Amazon is still offering a plethora of deals across all categories and exclusive savings for those who sign up for Amazon Prime. So if you want to save big before the holiday season, now's the time!

10 best extended Prime Day deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Some of the biggest post-Prime Day discounts are selling fast—shop these top 10 deals while you still can and snag extended savings on Apple iPads, Crest 3D Whitestrips and Keurig coffee makers.

10 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100

Take advantage of our favorite Prime Day deals under $100 and enjoy big savings on JBL headphones, must-have streaming devices, advent calendars and so much more.

All the Amazon Prime Early Access deals

Tech deals Home and garden deals TV deals Smart home deals Toy deals Laptop, PC and tablet deals Headphone deals Fashion deals Vacuum and mop deals Furniture and mattress deals Kitchen deals Lifestyle deals Health and fitness deals

Tech Amazon Prime Day deals

From streaming devices to smartwatches, you can find incredible deals on all the tech you need today at Amazon. We found the best extended Prime Day discounts on JBL, Apple and Samsung. Looking for even more deals? Check out our full roundup of tech deals!

Home and garden Amazon Prime Day deals

Updating your furniture and household essentials doesn't have to be expensive, right now you can scoop steep savings on everything from mattresses to robot vacuums at Amazon. With early Black Friday deals available across all categories, you can furnish every room in your home for less ahead of the holidays. Looking for even more home deals? Shop our full home roundup of the best Amazon deals!

TV Amazon Prime Day deals

If you're after movie theater-quality visuals at home you can scoop epic markdowns on best-in-class TVs during Amazon's extended Prime Early Access sale. Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL now.

Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals

Update your home in a big way by shopping still-live Amazon Prime Day deals on smart bulbs, security cameras and high-tech thermostats. Browse Black Friday-level markdowns on Kasa, Blink and more.

Toy Amazon Prime Day deals

No need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to shop for must-have holiday gifts for your youngsters. Shop extended Prime Day deals on Advent calendars, LEGOs and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you need a device that can handle your favorite video games or your work-from-home schedule, we found tons of deals on laptops, PCs and tablets available now at Amazon. Enjoy early Black Friday savings on Asus, Samsung and Apple products today.

Headphone Amazon Prime Day deals

From gaming headsets to compact earbuds, you can save big with these extended Prime Day deals on headphones from JBL, Apple, Sony and more. Find limited-time discounts on some of our favorite models today.

Fashion Amazon Prime Day deals

Find fall fashion essentials for the whole family at wallet-friendly prices during Amazon's extended October Prime Day sale. Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion and more today. Looking for even more amazing deals? Check out our full roundup of style buys!

Vacuum and mop Amazon Prime Day deals

Make cleaning day that much easier with this on-sale selection of robot vacuums, upright models and mops from brands including Bissell, Shark and iRobot. Save big on all the cleaning gadgets you need during Amazon's extended October Prime Day.

Furniture and mattress Amazon Prime Day deals

Upgrade your sleeping situation and get your home ready for holiday entertaining with steals on mattresses and home furnishings at Amazon's extended Prime Early Access sale.

Kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals

Gear up for Thanksgiving by shopping extended Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets and more. Save on Lodge skillets, Ninja air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and GE ice makers ahead of Black Friday 2022. Looking to get cooking? Shop more than 100 steals in our kitchen Prime Early Access sale roundup!

Lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals

Take advance of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products, including an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, Crest 3D Whitestrips and a Renpho eye massager.

Health and fitness Amazon Prime Day deals

Level up your fitness with incredible buys on everything you need to get strong and recover after, including a Fitbit Charge, a compact indoor fitness bike and a Therabody massage gun.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first Prime Early Access sale started Tuesday, October 11 and ended Wednesday, October 12. Luckily, there are still plenty of extended deals available today.

Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members enjoyed Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items during the Prime Early Access sale. The exclusive two-day sale was available to both new and existing Prime members. Today, you can still shop tons of extended deals across all categories. Sign up for Prime right now to score the best deals.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale officially started Tuesday, October 11 and ended Wednesday, October 12. If you're looking to save, shop now—tons of early Black Friday deals are still available today!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members. The sale is typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. This year, Amazon held a second October Prime Day sale to kick off the holiday shopping season. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the new Prime Early Access sale had many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns.

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, started Tuesday, October, 11 and ran through Wednesday, October 12.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day discounts, the Prime Early Access deals are exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership right now. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13. The Prime Early Access sale started Tuesday, October 11 and continued through Wednesday, October 12. We're still tracking tons of incredible Black Friday-level discounts to help you stretch your dollar this fall.

What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the early Black Friday markdowns at the extended October Prime Day sale offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the extended fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale was a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals were only available for two days, the sitewide sale offered a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value. Better still, plenty of extended deals are still available right now.

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale are exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Right now, we're seeing early Black Friday discounts at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

