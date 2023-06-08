Shop the 10 best Amazon deals on Winix, Apple and Waterpik ahead of Prime Day

Shop the best daily Amazon deals available now.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day sale is coming this summer, but its daily deals can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals you can shop today.

Shop Amazon daily deals

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on our favorite garden hose, an affordable air purifier and a handy set of Apple AirTags, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free and get access to all the best Prime Day deals this year. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2023

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA PlasmaWave AOC Carbon Filter for $150.99 (Save $99) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $63.99 with on-page coupon (Save $16.78 to $36) Flexzilla Garden Hose for $54.98 (Save $53.71) Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner for $1,397 (Save $102) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (11 Gen) for $149.99 (Save $50) Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89.99 (Save $9.01) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $179 (Save $95.99) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01) Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $33.98 with on-page coupon (Save $26.01) BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer for $89.99 (Save $5)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 40% off: Reviewed's favorite affordable air purifier

The Winix 5500-2 is the most affordable and effective entry to the world of air purifiers, especially on Amazon.

If you're concerned about your local air quality after reports of roaming smoke from this week's Canadian wildfires, the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can keep your home airflow fresh. Our pick for the best value air purifier, the Winix impressed us with intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor, all while being easy to move despite its size. Right now you can grab one for $150.99, a $99 price cut, to bring some freshness into your home this summer and beyond.

$150.99 at Amazon (Save $99)

2. Save $20: This powerful water flosser

The Waterpik Aquarius flosser is a great add-on to your dental routine and Amazon has it on sale right now.

Give your teeth some extra care with the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser. Great for keeping your teeth clean without traditional dental floss, this Waterpik impressed us with its sleek design, powerful water pressure and large selection of attachments. Usually ringing up for $99.99, you can pick up this dentist-recommended tool for just $63.99 in blue right now thanks to a 20% markdown and an additional 20% coupon applied at checkout.

Story continues

From $63.99 with on-page coupon (Save $16.78 to $36)

3. 49% off: Our favorite garden hose

Tackle your yard work with ease by picking up this Flexzilla garden hose today at Amazon.

The key to a beautiful green lawn is proper watering. For that, there's the Flexzilla garden hose, down from $108.69 to just $54.98 for the 75-foot hose at Amazon. Ranked as the best garden hose we've ever tested, the Flexzilla hose is lightweight, flexible and super durable—perfect for all your lawn and garden watering needs.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

4. Save $102: This Reviewed-approved robotic pool vacuum

Keep your pool clean with this Reviewed-approved pool vacuum, now on sale at Amazon.

After opening your pool for the first time this season you may have realized how much you love beating the heat in its cool waters. You also probably remembered how much of a pain it is to clean. The Dolphin Premier robotic pool cleaner can get the job done for you this summer, scrubbing at your pool's water line and scooping out leaves. With its CleverClean system, it assesses your pool's surface area so it will get in every corner and leave your pool sparkling. Best of all, you can nab the top-notch pool cleaner for $102 off today at Amazon.

$1,397 at Amazon (Save $102)

5. 25% off: Our favorite tablet for kids

Treat your kids to a new tablet and save big when you take advantage of this Amazon deal today.

If you want your kiddos to brush up on their ABCs and 123s this summer, a tablet can be a worth investment. The Amazon Fire HD 10 kids edition tablet is our favorite tablet for kids and it's perfect for watching videos and playing educational games. We love that it charges quickly and has a large screen and fun protective case. Usually ringing up at $199.99, you can nab the screen today for just $149.99 at Amazon.

$149.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Save on Apple AirTags and more essential tech right now at Amazon.

Apple AirTags can help you keep track of all your valuables and they're on sale right now. Normally $99, a four-pack of Apple AirTags are on sale on Amazon today for $89.99, for a savings of 9%. If you're constantly losing your keys, wallet or even a feline friend, then these are exceptionally useful tools—simply pair the trackers to your device with a simple one-tap.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $9.01)

2. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Keep your carpets and floors free of debris with the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale at Amazon today.

Take the work out of housework by investing in a powerful robot vacuum. Perfect for keeping your house tidy ahead of the holidays, the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is currently down from $274 to just $179 at Amazon—a neat $95.99 markdown and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. As one of the best Roombas we've tested, we found the 694 to be an affordable option with incredible pickup performance and easy-to-use controls. Although it runs on the louder side, the vacuum has an impressive 90-minute run time and uses a three-stage cleaning system to get your interiors in tip-top shape.

$179 at Amazon (Save $95.99)

3. Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro are Reviewed approved and they're on mega sale right now.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the best earbuds we've ever tested and they're on mega sale today at Amazon. Usually ringing up at $249, you can cut your cost by 20% and get the popular buds for just $199.99 today—a $49.01 savings. In testing, we were thrilled with the Pro's sound and battery boost, Adaptive Transparency mode and next-generation noise-canceling features.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

4. Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper

Keep bugs at bay with this bug zapper, on sale now at Amazon.

Nothing ruins a backyard barbecue more than pesky mosquitos, moths and bugs. If you want to say goodbye to bugs that bite and bother, consider picking up the Klahaite electronic bug zapper. This must-have outdoor mosquito zapper would usually run you $59.99, but you can get it today for just $33.98 thanks to an incredible 33% markdown and an additional 15% coupon. Perfect for your backyard, garden or balcony, the gadget is designed to keep bugs at bay in areas as large as 2,100 square feet and uses blue-violet light to attract mosquitoes, gnats, flies and more.

$33.98 with on-page coupon (Save $26.01)

5. BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

We love this hair dryer and it's on sale now at Amazon.

Skip the trip to the salon and pick up our favorite hair styling tool for a stunning discount right now at Amazon. Ranking as the best hair dryer we've ever tested, the BaByliss Pro Nano titanium hair dryer is comfortable to hold, has a variety of speed and heat settings and can help you achieve the sleek, at-home blowout of your dreams. Currently down from $94.99 to $89.99, you can save 5% on the beauty essential just in time for summer 2023.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $5)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has yet to announce the official date for Amazon Prime Day 2023. The summer 2022 iteration of Prime Day started on Tuesday, July 12 and ended on Wednesday, July 13. Amazon also hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access sale, something of a second Prime Day, from Tuesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 12.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value year-round.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

