Shootout in southern Jordan kills 3 officers, suspect

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Three police officers were killed in a restive town in southern Jordan on Monday while trying to arrest a suspect in last week’s slaying of a police commander. The main suspect was also killed in the gunbattle, authorities said.

The shootout took place near the town of Maan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director, was killed last week.

The Public Security Directorate said officers surrounded the location of several suspects involved in the killing of the senior policeman. One of the suspects “fired heavy bullets from an automatic weapon,” and the officers returned fire, the statement also said.

It added that officers arrested nine suspects and seized “automatic firearms and a large amount of ammunition.”

The arrests followed some of the worst unrest the Middle East kingdom has seen in recent years, after truck drivers launched a strike over soaring fuel prices. Strike and protests spread to several cities across Jordan and demonstrators clashed with police last Thursday.

Police said Dalabeh was shot by “outlaws” during clashes in Maan. In the aftermath, Jordan issued a "temporary ban" on the social media platform TikTok and King Abdullah II pledged to “deal firmly” with outlaws.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.