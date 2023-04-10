Shootings into homes, cars — 19 total — reported across Charlotte over holiday weekend

A rash of shootings into occupied homes, businesses, and some vehicles plagued Charlotte over the holiday weekend.

At least 10 people were shot and injured in 19 shootings from April 6-9, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reports show.

Among the injured were at least two teenagers, one 14 and the other 15, who were shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects.

The 14-year-old was shot Thursday at 10:56 p.m. at 1400 W. Trade Street near uptown and Tuckaseegee Road. The 15-year-old was shot in the shoulder while walking down the street after someone began shooting from a vehicle at 3400 Marvin Road near Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte at 9:10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

The Charlotte Observer recently published a special report focusing on kids impacted by gun violence. Last year, at least 73 kids and teens were shot in the city, and several of these shootings were into occupied buildings and vehicles.





There were at least five shootings Sunday, including one that injured two people on the 1800 block of Remount Road, another that struck multiple residencies and a vehicle, and another one where a victim was shot in the leg.

Thursday saw the most shootings — nine — and three people, two businesses, and multiple cars and homes were shot. On Friday there was one shooting. On Saturday there were three that struck homes, vehicles, and a person.

One shooting was witnessed by sheriffs’ deputies Sunday morning and led to a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office. A deputy witnessed shots being fired from a car driving on I-277 and then pursued the car for a short time. The car wrecked on Matheson Avenue and Country Club Drive and three suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.