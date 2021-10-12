Shooting in Wynwood kills a man, and Miami police are searching for clues

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Wynwood, police said.

Miami officers responded to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 22nd Street around 2 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers to gunfire in an area. The area is a short walk from the Wynwood Walls art complex.

Once officers arrived, they found a man dead with several gunshot wounds, police said.

As of 6:30 a.m., police were still combing the area for clues.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who saw or knows something about the shooting is asked to call police.

This bulletin will be updated.