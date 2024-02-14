Shooting Victims “Still Walking Into Hospitals” Kansas City Police Chief Says After Fatal Super Bowl Celebration; Biden Briefed On Situation, White House Confirms

“We still have parties that are walking into hospitals,” Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said this afternoon in the aftermath of a fatal mass shooting following the Super Bowl celebrations at the metropolis’ Union Station.

“I do not have conditions on our victims just yet,” the Chief added. “I do not believe that any of them were children.”

As of right now, at least one person is dead and 10 to 15 wounded from the gunfire.

The shooting followed the Kansas City Chiefs Valentines Day downtown parade and rally. A local hospital is currently treating four gunshot victims and eight others non-gun injuries.

“This investigation is just beginning and we are working safely to clear all surrounding areas and businesses,” the police chief explained, noting that up to 20 shots were fired off. This is the 57th mass shooting in America in 2024 so far.

Two armed “suspects” have been taken into custody, Chief Graves confirmed. Whether or not, that duo were involved in the shooting Wednesday remains unclear. “As soon as the rally concluded, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station,” the Kansas City Police Chief stated conference less than two hours after the shooting. “Officers were on scene in the area. I know one of the suspects was immediately pursued on foot. There are two suspects in custody.”

Around 800 local law enforcement officers were in the area, because of the second consecutive NFL championship parade by the Chiefs.

“I’m angry about what happened today,” Chief Graves added what became a heated exchange with journalists at times “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had more than 800 … officers at the scene. Because of bad actors – which we very few – this tragedy occurred.”

“This is not Kansas City,” both the police chief and Mayor Quinton Lucas exclaimed. “We are praying for the safety of everyone,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Lucas added that he had heard from the White House offering “all federal assistance in the investigation.” As the press conference was ongoing, the Biden administration put out a statement of its own. “The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates,” it said, “White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement.”

Officials said four people were being treated for gunshots wounds at University Health Center and eight others for non-gun injuries. Thousands of people went scrambling after multiple shots rang out around 2 p.m. local time.

Another update and press conference has been set for 3 p.m. PT.

