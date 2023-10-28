Shooting under investigation in Lexington County, South Carolina

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where one person was shot Saturday morning.

Deputies have not released details, including the condition of the man who has hit.

In a statement posted online Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said that it responded to a call in the 200 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington County. That’s roughly four miles southeast of the town of Lexington.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies are collecting statements from neighbors in the area. Crime scene investigators have also been dispatched to the scene to gather potential evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip anonymously by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.