Shooting in south Dallas leaves 1 dead; 3 more, including young child, injured, police say

A man is dead and three other people are injured, including a young child, after a shooting at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff on Monday, Dallas police said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road around 11:10 a.m. When they arrived they found four people, including a 5-year-old, with gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene, police said. The other victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported that the child was shot in the cheek and the suspect is one of the injured people.

A source told WFAA that the suspect fired into an apartment and then someone in the apartment fired back at him. Police haven’t released the suspect’s name.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.