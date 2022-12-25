Shooting shuts down several Miami streets, and gunman is on the loose, police say

Several streets in the Little Haiti area were shut down Sunday afternoon following a shooting, according to Miami police.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers went to the 100 block of Northwest 53rd Street following a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers of gunfire in an area, Officer Michael Vega told the Miami Herald. When officers arrived, they found people inside a vehicle that was fired at.

The occupants were not injured, Vega said.

To find the shooter, police have set up a perimeter between Northwest First to Second avenues and 53rd to 55th streets.

“We believe that a suspect is within the perimeter we have set up,” Vega said.