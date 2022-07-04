Highland Park mass shooting live updates: 6 killed at 4th of July parade, suspect at large

EMILY SHAPIRO
·5 min read
Highland Park mass shooting live updates: 6 killed at 4th of July parade, suspect at large

Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, according to officials.

Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a man between the ages of 18 and 20.

It appears the gunman fired from a roof where a high-powered rifle was recovered, police said.

Five people -- all adults -- died at the scene and a sixth victim died at a hospital, said Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

The NorthShore University Health System said it has a total of 31 patients; most suffered gunshot wounds and a few were hurt in the chaos. At least one child is critically injured, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
PHOTO: Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

MORE: Before July 4th mass shooting, federal officials warned of 'heightened threat environment'

Police are describing the shooting as a "random act of violence."

The parade was about three-quarters of the way through when the shooting broke out, authorities said. Revelers fled in panic, leaving behind empty strollers, overturned chairs and half-eaten sandwiches.

Police ran toward the shots but the gunman had already fled, Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said at a news conference.

PHOTO: Chairs and blankets sit abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Chairs and blankets sit abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
PHOTO: Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

When the gunfire erupted, parade-goer Zoe Nicole Pawelczak grabbed her dad and started running through the sea of people.

"I saw multiple people slaughtered," she told ABC News.

"Everybody is crying. We ended up making it behind a corner and we hid behind a dumpster. This man was there with his two very young children and he had put them in the dumpster for safety," she said.

MORE: Highland Park parade shooting eyewitnesses recount scary scene

Pawelczak said the man wanted to leave to find his other son, and asked her to watch the two children in the dumpster.

"So I watched his kids for him," she said. "They were like, 'What's going on?' And I was like, 'It's just fireworks, it's OK,' just trying to keep them calm."

PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Jon Will was at the parade with his 97-year-old mother, who uses a wheelchair. The family hustled to push his mother to an alley to hide out, he told ABC News.

"This doesn't happen in a little town like this. Just unbelievable," he told ABC News. "It's scary. I don't know what this world is coming to. It's ridiculous."

MORE: America's gun violence problem by the numbers

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who was at the parade, tweeted that he's committing himself "to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"

Police are asking anyone who was at the parade to review their videos and share them with authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered gun, according to a law enforcement source.

PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
PHOTO: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed, according to authorities. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

MORE: Biden shares 'shock' at July 4th parade mass shooting: 'More work to do' to stop gun violence

The neighboring suburb of Evanston has canceled its own Fourth of July parade in the wake of the shooting, Evanston police said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he's "surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter."

"Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries," Biden said.

PHOTO: A police officer investigates the scene as he walks in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE via Shutterstock)
PHOTO: A police officer investigates the scene as he walks in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE via Shutterstock)
PHOTO: Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
PHOTO: Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

He noted that he recently signed into law the most significant gun control legislation in decades, adding, "But there is much more work to do, and I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

In an impassioned statement Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said, "There are no words for the kind of monster who lives in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures."

"Prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country," the governor wrote. "We must -- and we will -- end this plague of gun violence."

MORE: Biden signs bipartisan gun safety package into law

Representatives of the gun reform group March For Our Lives, founded by survivors of the 2018 high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, said in a statement, "Just three weeks ago, young people organized a March For Our Lives in Highland Park, along with communities across the country."

"We are grieving for the horrific loss of life in Highland Park, and the carnage brought on by a high-powered rifle," they said. "We wish eternal peace for those who were murdered, and we will fight like hell for the living."

The Chicago White Sox announced plans to hold a moment of silence before Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, and have canceled the postgame fireworks.

MORE: March For Our Lives recap: Frustrated Americans rally for gun reform across US

Law enforcement has long been concerned about gunmen firing from elevated positions, which police say can give them a strategic advantage.

The deadliest example of that is the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, during which the shooter took up a window position in the Mandalay Bay hotel. Fifty-nine people were killed in what became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In the wake of the Vegas massacre, law enforcement around the country placed a greater emphasis on securing elevated locations surrounding public events, but police have acknowledged how daunting a task it is to secure all such positions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alex Perez, Jack Date and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Highland Park mass shooting live updates: 6 killed at 4th of July parade, suspect at large originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Illinois shooting: Six dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

    The mayor of Highland Park says the situation is "active" and urged people to remain indoors.

  • What is Highland Park? Affluent Chicago suburb reeling after July 4th shooting is known for films, family community

    Highland Park is known for its picturesque suburban homes and tree-lined streets. The area has been used for location shots in several films.

  • Joe and Jill Biden Speak On Fourth Of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois

    Six people were killed and dozens were injured when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park near Chicago.

  • Cattle lowered by crane in Pakistani ritual

    STORY: Have you ever seen a bull being carried by crane?Location: Karachi, PakistanSyed Ejaz Ahmad raises cattle in a rooftop barnEvery year for the festival of Eid al-Adhahe lowers them 40 feet to the ground using a cranebefore they are sacrificed for their meatSacrificial cattle owner, Syed Ejaz Ahmad: “I make the animals climb up the stairs when they are small. But when they grow up, it is impossible to bring them down the stairs. That’s why we hire a crane to bring them down.”Ahmad has been carrying out the practice for 18 yearsdrawing crowds of onlookersLocal resident, Mohammad Hanzala: “In the past I used to come here with my friends, but this time I came alone. It is very enjoyable to watch the animals being lowered. In the past, five or six animals were lowered, but this year there were only two animals. It is a source of great enjoyment.”

  • Second teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in 6th Regina homicide of 2022

    A second male youth has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina's sixth homicide of 2022. A 15-year-old male was already charged in this case last Thursday. This investigation began last Wednesday at approximately 2:20 a.m. when police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street. When officers arrived, they found a deceased 14-year-old male in the alley, as well as an injured 32-year-old female. She was taken to hospital by EMS. Then, late last week, a 17-year

  • Before July 4th mass shooting, federal officials warned of 'heightened threat environment'

    In the weeks before a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, federal law enforcement officials had again been on alert because of a "heightened threat environment" fueled in part, they said, by domestic extremists and social upheaval. Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in the mass shooting at the parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to officials. The Department of Homeland Security recently indicated that there was real potential for another spate of violence in the near term and in the foreseeable future because of what federal authorities described as extremists and so-called "lone actors" becoming animated by events and issues ranging from Pride Month to the House's ongoing Jan. 6 hearings to controversial Supreme Court rulings.

  • At least one killed after gas explosion causes ‘inferno’ in block of flats

    Three people including a firefighter were taken to hospital and a fourth has died after the blaze in Bedford.

  • Best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop in Canada: LIVE UPDATES

    While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a week away (July 12-13), Amazon Canada is already offering up a plethora of early Prime Day deals you can shop.

  • 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

    A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. Mayor Nancy Rotering said the violence “has shaken us to our core,” adding, "On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

  • On Independence Day, Charlotte welcomes its newest U.S. citizens

    Fifteen people became citizens of the United States at the Charlotte Museum of History on Monday.

  • Voices: Why America actually has reason to be cheerful about this July 4

    Thankfully lots of people are not waiting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump to tackle biggest problems, says Andrew Buncombe

  • A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US

    The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened on July Fourth, when a gunman opened fire on parade-goers in a Chicago suburb. At least two people died and another was hospitalized on June 16 after a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in a Birmingham suburb.

  • At Least 6 Killed in Shooting at Fourth of July Parade in Chicago Suburb

    Officials in Highland Park confirm that 26 people have been wounded

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres