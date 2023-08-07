Shooting in a possible robbery leaves one dead on Homestead street, police say

A shooting in Monday’s first hour killed a man on a Homestead street, Miami-Dade police said.

When Homestead police got to 56 NW Ninth St. around 1 a.m., Miami-Dade police said, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Despite Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifting the man to Jackson South, he died from the gunshot wound.

The death made this a homicide, which Miami-Dade police take the lead on handling in Homestead. An early investigation says the gunman tried to rob the man, shot him then ran. There’s no suspect information being released.

Anyone who knows anything can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.