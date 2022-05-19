Shooting near Temple University injures 5, including 2 in critical condition, PA cops say

Two of the five people shot near the campus of Temple University on May 18 remain in extremely critical condition, according to media reports in Pennsylvania.

The victims included three women, ages 19, 20 and 21, and two men, ages 28 and 59, WPVI reported.

Temple officials said they do not believe that any of the people shot were students, The Associated Press reported.

The 28-year-old man was reportedly shot 14 times and remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition, the outlet reported.

The 20-year-old woman was shot seven times and was in extremely critical condition as of May 19, and the 59-year-old man was shot once and was also in critical condition, CBS Philadelphia reported. The 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were both in stable condition, the outlet reported.

Police were unsure how many shots were fired, but said there were “casings everywhere” afterward, CBS Philadelphia reported.

All five victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, NBC 10 reported. Police told the outlet that two people were seen fleeing after the shooting, which occurred about 7:30 p. m., and taken into custody. One had a gun, but police are unsure if they’re responsible for the incident, the outlet reported.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

‘Help me!’ Screaming children flee deadly shootout at busy California park, video shows

Double shooting at high school graduation ceremony leaves 1 dead, Tennessee police say

Mom is shot and killed days after burying her 5-year-old son, Indiana officials say