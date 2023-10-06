Shooting near Bryan Station Road leaves one person seriously injured, Lexington police say

A Friday afternoon shooting in Lexington left one person injured, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Anniston Drive, which is in a neighborhood off of Bryan Station Road. Meredith Taylor with the Lexington Police Department said one person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no other details about the shooting available, Taylor said. Police did not have a suspect description available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.