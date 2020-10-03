'Shooting like crazy': Chaotic scene described in Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings

Newly released recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case portray a wildly chaotic and dangerous shooting at the Louisville apartment complex in March, and a shell-shocked boyfriend processing his girlfriend’s death.

The recordings were made public Friday after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office submitted a redacted version to Jefferson County Circuit Court. The release comes after an anonymous member of the grand jury, which returned no indictments in Taylor’s death, filed a motion on Monday to compel the release of the materials, which a judge granted.

Last week, Cameron announced that the grand jury indicted Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired earlier this year on charges of “wanton endangerment” during the late-night raid on Taylor’s apartment. Hankison allegedly fired shots that entered a neighbor’s apartment. No one in that apartment was injured and he is not charged with shooting Taylor.

The other two officers involved in the case, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, 26, were not charged. Cameron said their actions were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them first. The decision outraged Taylor’s supporters and sparked protests in Louisville and across the nation, and attorneys for Taylor’s family repeatedly called for the tapes to be released.

The grand jury recordings, among other things, portray a turbulent shooting scene recounted from multiple viewpoints, including the three officers, who said they were all reacting in the moment; the neighbors, who were confused and frightened by rampant gunfire; and Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, who said he believed he was defending himself and Taylor from intruders.

According to the recording, Jeff Fogg, who works in the attorney general’s Department of Criminal Investigations, told the jury that officers were executing a warrant at the residence to search for drugs, drug paraphernalia and money.

The warrant that brought the officers to Taylor’s apartment was part of an investigation into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a drug trafficking suspect, the Associated Press reported.

Fogg says police were executing a no-knock warrant, but it was served as a knock-and-announce warrant. “The officers were executing a valid search warrant,” he told the jury.

The officers tried to execute the warrant around 12:35 a.m. on March 13, according to Fogg. Mattingly was the first person to go through the door, and was shot in the leg. Mattingly then fired about six rounds from inside the apartment, and Cosgrove fired 16 rounds. Hankison, from a different vantage point, fired 10 shots from outside the apartment, Fogg said.

After the shooting, Cosgrove, Hankison and Mattingly were interviewed by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit. Those interviews were heard by the grand jury and were included in the released recordings.

According to the interviews, Mattingly told investigators that police announced themselves and knocked repeatedly, but there was no response. Police then breached the apartment.

“As soon as I clear the threshold of the front door,” Mattingly said, “I could see down the hallway.” Mattingly saw a man and a woman standing “shoulder to shoulder,” and saw the man in a “stretched out position,” he said, per the recording. “And as soon as I clear, he fired.”

Mattingly said he then fired back, and at some point he goes to the ground while wounded.

