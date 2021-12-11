Shooting injures 5 people, 4 seriously, in southeast Charlotte, officials say

Five people were taken to a hospital, four with serious injuries, after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Friday night, officials said.

The fifth person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Mecklenburg EMS. In a separate tweet, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said all five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on Marney Avenue, CMPD said. That’s in the Grier Heights neighborhood, near Randolph Road. Multiple news reports say the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Marney.

Police have not released more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.