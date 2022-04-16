Shooting at Fort Worth taqueria sends one to hospital in stable condition
A man was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after he or she was shot at a Fort Worth taqueria.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2216 West Seminary Drive. Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, but police did not announce any arrests or say if they have identified any suspects.
