Shooting in Fort Worth leaves two victims with non-life threatening injuries

Two people were shot Monday in Fort Worth and the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of East Berry Street around 4 p.m. to find two people with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The initial investigation suggests the two were shot by possibly more than one person, one shot in the ankle and the other grazed.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene and the gun violence unit has been dispatched to investigate the shooting, police said. The victims have not been identified.