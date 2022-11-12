Shooting deaths of 15-year-old Arlington girl and her mother ruled murder-suicide

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the Thursday shooting deaths of an Arlington teenager and her mother were a murder-suicide.

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office identified 15-year-old Mattie Kay Prescott as the victim of a homicide and said she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Saturday, the medical examiner’s office identified the mother, 51-year-old Jennifer Lee Prescott, and said she died by suicide of a gunshot wound to the head.

Arlington police confirmed on Saturday that Jennifer Prescott was Mattie Prescott’s mother and that they are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Arlington police said officers responded to a call about a possible suicidal person at the Prescotts’ home just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Lynn Creek Drive.

Minutes after the call, a fire erupted at the home and Arlington firefighters responded to the scene, extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters entered the home and found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The girl, who was later identified as Mattie Prescott, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room just before 6:30 p.m.

As a search continued in the home, crews found Jennifer Prescott, who was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:30 p.m.

Layla Z., who did want to give her last name, lives next door and was told to vacate her house for a while because of the smoke. She said Friday that she is in shock and the situation is really hard for the neighborhood.

She said Mattie lived in the house with her mother and that they were both beautiful people. Mattie had recently won a volleyball tournament and Jennifer was active in the community and seemed like a good mother, the neighbor said.

Layla, who said she knew the family well, added that Jennifer Prescott was a “kind, sweet person” but had recently been struggling with depression.