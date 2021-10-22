Shooting death of man in northeast Edmonton was a homicide, police say

The death of a 49-year-old man found dead in a northeast Edmonton home on Monday is now being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy has confirmed Daniel James Gladue died as a result of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Gladue was a resident of the Gift Lake Métis Settlement, about 200 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.

His body was found around 5 a.m. on Oct. 18, after officers were called to check on the welfare of a man at a multi-unit residence in the area of 128th Avenue and 65th Street.

The Edmonton medical examiner completed an autopsy on Thursday.

An investigation by the homicide section continues and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.