Sacramento shooting is latest struggle for downtown strip

·6 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mass shooting that police say was a gun battle between rival gangs that left six dead and 12 wounded earlier this month shook the downtown core of California's capital — and created another challenge for a city trying to redefine itself as a destination for more than just government workers.

In recent years, downtown Sacramento has benefited from billions of dollars of development but has been rattled by rising crime, protests resulting in property damage and an economic drubbing caused by the pandemic. Now, the city is reeling from the aftermath of the April 3 shooting, when at least five gunmen fired 100 shots as people left bars and nightclubs.

The violence just blocks from the Capitol highlights the successes and challenges many U.S. urban centers are facing as struggles with crime and homelessness persist despite revitalization efforts.

Though Sacramento is home to more than 500,000 people, it’s considered sleepy by California standards. The derisive nickname “Cowtown" grew out of its agricultural roots.

Today, downtown is at the center of the city’s efforts to become an entertainment and food destination. Local officials have worked to rebrand the city as “America’s Farm to Fork Capital," a nod to a large number of well-regarded restaurants that get ingredients from the region's many farms.

A major part of the revitalization is a six-block strip of K Street anchored by a renovated convention center and the Golden 1 Center, home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings and a regular stop for major concert tours. The shooting happened on a block that's home to high-end nightclubs but also dotted by vacant buildings that once housed coffee shops and restaurants.

Police have made two arrests connected to the shootings, but no one has been charged with homicide. The violence “came at a really pivotal moment for downtown,” said Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area.

“It’s causing me to sort of reflect on where we go from here — and as a city, not just as downtown," she said.

A century ago, K Street was a bustling, diverse center of activity. But the strip struggled as people moved into the suburbs — giving way to decades of failed revival efforts, including the construction of a mall in the late 1960s and the launch of a light rail commuter line in the 1980s.

A fresh wave of investment came to the area about a decade ago, with new businesses opening on K Street as part of an effort to revive downtown after the financial crisis. The Golden 1 Center's 2016 opening sought to build on that, helping generate $6.7 billion in nearby investment and spurring the opening of 150 new businesses, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership business group.

Then the pandemic hit, sending many of downtown's 100,000 workers home and forcing some businesses to close. Now about 45,000 people work downtown daily, according to the partnership.

As employment fell, crime rose. Aggravated assaults, burglaries and vandalism were up in 2020 and 2021 compared to the five previous years for a roughly 100-square block area that includes the Capitol and the arena, according to Sacramento police crime data.

The city's central hub has also served as the epicenter for protests focusing on racial justice and police misconduct. Protesters in 2018 shut down a downtown freeway entrance and blocked fans from entering the arena after Sacramento police shot and killed a young Black man. Then demonstrations in 2020 over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis swept the city. Many downtown properties were vandalized and some were ransacked.

“We’ve had a lot of different realities kind of hit downtown in different waves,” said Dion Dwyer, director of public space services for the business partnership.

Now Sacramento is among the ranks of cities recovering from recent mass shootings. Since 2017, there have been 133 mass shootings in the U.S., according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

Dayton, Ohio, in 2019 was shaken when a gunman killed nine people and wounded 17 just after midnight at a bar in the main entertainment district for the city of 140,000. Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said officials mounted an “intentional strategy to reclaim the district” after the shooting.

Within three weeks of the violence, there was a free performance by Dave Chappelle, who lives outside the city. The community rallied to support local businesses, but it took time for people to feel comfortable returning to nightlife. The pandemic hit just as that activity was rebounding, Gudorf said.

“In people’s minds and hearts they knew that this did not define who we are. It was an incident, it was a tragic incident where we lost lives and people were injured,” she said. “I think it just took time to process all of that.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg repeatedly said people should continue to feel comfortable going downtown.

“It’s not one or the other” when it comes to enjoying the city’s entertainment offerings and feeling safe, he said last week.

Rachel Muro, a manager at the locally owned Capital Books several storefronts away from the shooting, said downtown has problems like any city but that people should not avoid it. The bookstore's owners recently opened a board game cafe just around the corner.

“We believe in this part of town enough to continue to help make it thrive," Muro said.

Elsewhere on the block, the area's troubles are obvious, with many office and restaurant spaces vacant. Homelessness downtown and elsewhere in Sacramento has been a vexing problem.

Last week the City Council voted to place a measure on the November ballot requiring the city build to more shelter beds and ban encampments on public land. Valenzuela, the councilwoman, opposed the plan and said it was inappropriate to debate that proposal so soon after the tragedy.

Crystal Sanchez, president of the Sacramento Homeless Union, said homeless people live downtown because the area has street lighting and lots of activity and plenty of alcoves near businesses where they can shelter.

“People are here because there are coves for protection,” Sanchez said.

At a brewery a few blocks from the shooting site, co-workers enjoying a drink reflected on whether the shooting changed their view of the city.

Braden Kolb, who was at a downtown bar for a friend's 30th birthday the night before the shooting, said he patronizes downtown about once a month and that the shooting “is not going to change my behavior.”

But his friend Jason Slieter said the incident made him wonder if Sacramento is the right place to raise his family, saying he felt a sense of heaviness downtown when coming to work after the six people were killed.

“It definitely felt like something had changed," he said.

__

Associated Press journalists Adam Beam in Sacramento and Camille Fassett in Oakland contributed.

Kathleen Ronayne, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Deloitte survey finds competition for workers among top issues for retailers in 2022

    TORONTO — Canadian retailers expect competition for workers to heat up over the next 12 months as the country's jobless rate hits record lows. A new survey by Deloitte Canada released Tuesday found the fight for talent is expected to emerge as one of the greatest hurdles over the coming year, with 77 per cent of retailers polled saying they believe it will be tough to hold on to their best employees. Labour shortages are expected to be most acute in store operations, customer service and IT depa

  • Unions look for details on federal budget pledge to ease access to training funding

    OTTAWA — The head of the Canadian Labour Congress expressed worries on Tuesday that labour groups could be left out of talks over a federal pledge to let workers access skills training programs before they become unemployed. Congress president Bea Bruske said her concern is some provinces won't consult unions on how to redirect the federal training cash to help workers before they land on employment insurance. The Liberals are also proposing to update agreements on the over $2 billion the federa

  • Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

    MENLO, Iowa (AP) — With inflation at a 40-year high, President Joe Biden headed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending. His announcement reflects the ways Biden is deploying almost every weapon in his bureaucratic arsenal to ease price pressures, yet the impact appears to be small and uncertain. Inflation has only accelerated in recent months, instead of fad

  • Ron DeSantis bashes 'hypocrites' in Washington who have gotten COVID

    Democrats getting COVID aren't adhering to mask mandates "because they know it's all about politics and control," the Florida governor said Tuesday.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • Market check: Stocks rebound at open, Treasury yields creep higher

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • 2+2 talks: How India and US agreed to differ on Ukraine war

    The countries showed willingness to understand their differing stands on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Snow Piles Up in Central Colorado

    A spring snowstorm covered higher elevations in Colorado on Tuesday, April 12, as a storm system brought wind, rain, and snow to the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The service forecast up to a foot of snow would fall for elevations above 9,000 feet by Wednesday at noon.This video taken in Edwards, Colorado, shows heavy snow coming down on Tuesday.A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Central Colorado River Basin until midnight, the NWS said. Credit: @GMaverickctzn via Storyful

  • One man dies, second in 'life-threatening' condition in Peggy's Cove, N.S., incident

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia RCMP say one man who was pulled from the waters around Peggy's Cove has died and another taken out of the ocean has suffered life-threatening injuries. RCMP say the two men slipped off the rocks in the area southwest of Halifax at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Guillaume Tremblay says the investigation is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office. Tremblay says RCMP officers, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

  • COVID-19 cases surge in China, Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, concerns of the new XE COVID-19 variant spreading overseas, and Philadelphia reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

  • Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway platform

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick reports breaking news that multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway platform Tuesday morning.

  • How 'Dancing with the Stars' could usher in new era for Disney+, streaming wars

    After 15 years, "Dancing with the Stars" is moving on from ABC...and heading to Disney+.

  • US stocks shed early gains as traders weigh inflation report

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weighed new data showing some signs of inflation slowed slightly in March, though it overall remained at its highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower after having been up 1.3% earlier in the day. The benchmark index is coming off back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressive

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w