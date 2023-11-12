Shooting ‘ban by the backdoor’ set for Wales after government advised to limit release of gamebirds

British Association of Shooting and Conservation is considering legal action claiming they've been treated with 'contempt' - Matthew Williams-Ellis Travel Photography

A shooting “ban by the backdoor” is set to be introduced in Wales, campaigners say after the government was advised to limit the release of gamebirds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has recommended the introduction of strict new rules limiting the release of partridges and pheasants on the basis that they are non-native species.

It is feared that the proposals will simply be rubber stamped as the minister in charge, Julie James, has publicly expressed her opposition to shooting.

Ms James, the Minister for Climate Change, said during a debate on the future of gamebird releasing earlier this year: “I do not think killing anything as a sport or leisure is anything that a civilised society should support, and I have been very clear about that.”

The British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC) is now considering legal action as they claim that the rural community has been treated with “contempt” and NRW has not fully considered the 42,000 responses to their consultation on the proposals.

The NRW recommended that common pheasant and red-legged partridge be added to a list of non-native species. If accepted, the proposals would mean that it would be an offence to release the birds anywhere in Wales without first getting a licence from the NRW.

Under the current rules, licences are only required when releasing the birds on sites of special conservation interest.

The Countryside Alliance has warned that the proposals effectively amount to “a ban on shooting through the back door”.

In Wales there has been a debate on the merits over the lease of public land for game shooting - Alamy /Craig Redmond

The Government agency held a consultation on the proposals over the summer, which concluded in June, and which received 42,597 responses, in part driven by campaigns from rural organisations. Many warned of the damage that the proposals would do to the Welsh economy and to the conservation efforts of gamekeepers. It is estimated shooting in Wales is worth some £75 million to the economy and provides the equivalent of 2,400 full time jobs.

After the consultation the quango said that “given the volume of consultation responses” and the “very detailed and technical submissions” any plans to introduce new licences would need to be delayed for a year until the start of the 2025/26 season.

Story continues

Their advice to ministers, however, was released last week, fewer than five months after the consultation closed.

‘Contempt shown to shooting community’

The NRW said that they analysed the responses “using a random sample approach” where two of their staff members reviewed “a sample of 1,000 randomly selected responses for each question or set of questions”.

Dr Conor O’Gorman, BASC’s head of policy and campaigns, said: “In the 15 years I have been doing policy work for BASC I have seen my fair share of bad practice when dealing with the civil service and government, but nothing compares to the level of contempt shown to the shooting community this week in Wales.”

He said that they believe the “massive majority of responses” called for the government to “leave gamebird releasing well alone”, but despite calls the details have not been published.

Noting the comments of Ms James, he added: “Has NRW rushed a pre-determined decision to meet the expectations of an anti-shooting minister? Certainly, based on the consultation outcome documents there can be claims that there has been a failure in due diligence and this was not a fair and thorough assessment of the consultation responses received.”

BASC is now seeking legal advice with a view to challenging any attempt by the Welsh government to limit gamebird releasing.

Tim Bonner, the Chief Executive of the Countryside Alliance said: “Sadly, it is no surprise that NRW has ploughed on with their recommendation to implement a licensing scheme for the release of pheasants and partridges, ignoring the evidence provided by tens of thousands of people from across Wales.”

He suggested that the Welsh Government had “always intended to impose unnecessary regulation on the sector” and described the proposals as “a blatant, prejudiced and completely unjustified attack on the rural way of life” which leaves ministers “at risk of further alienating the rural community”.

‘Outcome of consultation wasn’t premeditated’

Nadia De Longhi, Head of Regulation and Permitting for NRW, said: “We strongly disagree that the outcome of our consultation on regulating gamebird releases was predetermined or that this would lead to a ban on shooting. Our consultation was about the right levels of environment protection.”

She said that they had done “a full and thorough analysis of the responses that are relevant” to the advice and if their proposals are accepted by ministers, they will move on to the second part of the consultation, which is about designing the licensing regime. The body will “engage with stakeholders” and ensure they “honour our commitment to give shoots in Wales sufficient time to prepare for any changes that may affect them”, Ms De Longhi said.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have a duty to protect the natural environment in Wales. Gamebird releases are largely unregulated and these proposals are about delivering a proportionate system that will help the game shooting sector to operate sustainably in a way that balances the needs of the environment.

“The recommendations from Natural Resources Wales will help with this work.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.