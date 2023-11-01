Shooter targets 2 men outside Vancouver nightclub on Halloween weekend, injures 1

Police are seen outside the Gallery Vancouver club on May 23, 2022 after a deadly stabbing. Two men were fired at, outside the club on Sunday morning, and one was injured, according to VPD. (Shane Mackichan - image credit)

A shooter targeted two men outside a Vancouver nightclub overnight on Sunday, according to police, who say one man was injured.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said the incident took place outside the Gallery Vancouver nightclub near Southwest Marine Drive and Hudson Street around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Addison said a 44-year-old man suffered gunshot injuries to his arm, and another man was shot at but not hit.

While investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted, they do not know if it is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"Through the course of the investigation, we've learned that the people who were shot at were standing outside the club when they were approached by a man who fired at them with a gun and then fled," Addison told CBC News in an interview.

"We believe they fled in a vehicle."

Around an hour after the shooting, police say they found a car on fire several blocks away, around Connaught Drive and West 36th Avenue.

"Based on the description of the vehicle and the circumstances, the proximity to where the shooting at the Gallery took place, we believe this is quite possibly a link between the car that was on fire and the shooting that occurred," Addison said.

The sergeant added that it bore the hallmarks of a "conflict car" — a scenario that police have seen where a getaway car, likely stolen, is dumped shortly after a crime and then burned to get rid of any evidence.

Police have not made arrests related to the shooting, and are asking for anyone with any information to contact the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

Man fatally stabbed outside club in 2022

Addison says there has been a series of concerning crimes in the proximity of Gallery Vancouver over the past year.

On May 23, 2022, 19-year-old Naseb Fazil was fatally stabbed as people were leaving the nightclub, after a fight that broke out on the street.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in that case. But Addison says it isn't the only one that has caught the attention of investigators.

Vancouver police officers look for witnesses in death of 23-year-old Vancouver man.

The Vancouver Police Department says Sunday's shooting was just the latest in a string of concerning incidents around Gallery Vancouver nightclub. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"Several weeks ago, our officers were patrolling in the area ... when they stopped a stolen car," he said. "They found inside the car three men, two adults and one teenager, as well as two loaded firearms."

The three men have been charged with firearms offences, according to police.

"Just to have that kind of violence ... all centred around one area is incredibly concerning," Addison said, adding that the area had become "problematic" for the VPD and they would be stepping up patrols there.

He said that VPD was working with club management to ensure that they create an atmosphere where people feel safe at night.

"While the most serious incidents that we responded to haven't occurred in the club, it goes without saying it's linked to the kind of clientele that seems to be attracted to there," the sergeant said.

"It's a concern, and we're going to work on it because we need to tamp down on this for sure."

In a statement sent via text message, Gallery Vancouver president of operations Adonis Pomonis said he understood incidents like Saturday's shooting were concerning.

"While this incident is undoubtedly unfortunate, it's essential to remember that isolated incidents should not overshadow the commitment Gallery has to offering the safest environment for our patrons to enjoy the live concert shows with the biggest artist[s] in North America," he said.

"This is a reminder that we should all continue to work together to make our community, safe and secure for everyone. Gallery is focused on the positive aspects of Vancouver, and we support efforts to ensure the safety of all its visitors."