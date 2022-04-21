Shooter at South Carolina haunted house thought gun was a prop, police say

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A frightened haunted house guest, who police said mistakenly believed a gun found on the premises was a prop, was charged after shooting a haunted house employee in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on April 16.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning and said one person, Keal Latrell Brown, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting.

Brown may face additional charges, but police did not immediately respond to USA TODAY requests for comment.

The incident happened at the Outbreak – Dread the Undead attraction at the Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center, a spokesperson for the company said.

In the Facebook post, police said they spoke to the victim, witnesses and Brown in addition to viewing video surveillance of the incident.

They said Brown entered the haunted house with other people, and multiple people in the group were scared of the victim, who was working in the zombie attraction. One person in the group fell to the ground and a gun slid back and "struck Brown in the foot," police said.

Police said Brown told them he thought the gun was a prop when he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the employee once in the shoulder.

The reason for the delinquency charge, police said, is because Brown knowingly gave the gun to a minor.

The company that runs the attraction said they have no comments on the shooting.

"Our attractions, like the many others in beautiful Myrtle Beach, are here for visitors to enjoy and to make fun memories," the spokesperson wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "That is what drives us, and it will continue to be our pleasure to welcome our guests as we heal from this unfortunate experience."

