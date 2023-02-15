Shooter in racist Buffalo supermarket attack sentenced to life in prison

The man who pleaded guilty to killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday after an emotional sentencing hearing was briefly disrupted when someone rushed at him.

Family members of several victims spoke about their loved ones during Payton Gendron's sentencing hearing in Erie County Court, where he pleaded guilty in November to more than a dozen charges, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The terrorism charge carried an automatic life sentence.

"There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," Judge Susan Eagan said before sentencing Gendron. "You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again."

Gendron was briefly taken from the courtroom after a person lunged at him while Barbara Massey Mapps excoriated him for killing her 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey. The person was restrained by officers.

"I am sure that you are all disturbed by the physicality that we've seen in the courtroom here today," Eagan said when court resumed. "I understand that emotion and I understand the anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom."

FILE - Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. Relatives of those killed and wounded in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May have been told the gunman will plead guilty to state charges next week, a lawyer for the families said Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

What happened at Tops Friendly Market?

Gendron shot 13 people with a semiautomatic rifle at Tops Friendly Market on May 14. Just three people survived the attack, which Gendron livestreamed.

In documents posted online, Gendron said he hoped the attack would help preserve white power in the U.S. He wrote that he picked the Tops grocery store, about a three-hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Who are the victims of Buffalo mass shooting?

The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included a church deacon, the grocery store's guard, a neighborhood activist, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims include:

Story continues

Aaron Salter Jr., 55

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Young, 77

Katherine Massey, 72

Roberta Drury, 32

Heyward Patterson, 67

Celestine Chaney, 65

Andre Mackniel, 53

Geraldine Talley, 62

Margus Morrison, 52

Shooter faces federal charges

Gendron, 19, also faces separate federal hate crime charges. His guilty plea on the state charges could potentially help avoid a death sentence in the penalty phase of any federal trial. In a December hearing, defense attorney Sonya Zoghlin said Gendron is prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence.

Dig deeper

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo supermarket shooter Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison