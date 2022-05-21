‘New shooter’ Early Voting holds off the favorite to win the Preakness Stakes

A “new shooter” won the Preakness Stakes.

Early Voting took the lead entering the stretch and went on to win the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday evening.

Trained by Chad Brown, ridden by Jose Ortiz and owned by Klaravich Stables, Early Voting won the 1 3/16-mile race by sitting off the pace, racing to the front then holding off Preakness Stakes favorite Epicenter and Creative Minister. Early Voting’s winning time was 1:54 2/5 in the $1.5 million race for 3-year-olds, the second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Early Voting was racing for only the fourth time. The son of Gun Runner won his first two career races, then finished second in the Wood Memorial on April 9 in his most recent race. Early Voting did not run in the Kentucky Derby.

Early Voting paid $13.40 to win, $4.60 to place and $3.60 to show.

Epicenter, who also finished second as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago and was the 6-5 favorite in the Preakness, returned $2.80 and $2.40.

Creative Minister delivered $4.20 to show.

Secret Oath, the winner of the Kentucky Oaks for trainer D. Wayne Lukas two weeks ago at Churchill Downs, finished fourth in her attempt to become only the seventh filly to win the Preakness.

The remaining order of finish in the nine-horse field was Skippylongstocking, Simplification, Armagnac, Happy Jack and Fenwick.

Seth Klarman, owner of Klaravich Stables, won his second Preakness Stakes, this one coming on his 65th birthday. Klarman, who grew up near Pimlico in Baltimore, also won the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

“Winning once was like the dream of a lifetime, and winning twice is beyond belief,” Klarman said in the winner’s circle during the NBC broadcast. “I give all the credit to Chad Brown for getting the horse here and ready to win a big race. Of course, Jose Ortiz did a masterful ride.”

Klarman explained why he decided not to run Early Voting in the Kentucky Derby despite his horse having enough points to qualify for the Run for the Roses.

“We thought he needed a little more seasoning. The extra rest would help him. He’s pretty lightly raced — only three races before today — and, as it turned out, that was the right call.”