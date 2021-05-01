Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar Passes Away Due to Covid-19, Celebs Mourn Her Death

The famous Shooter Dadi aka Chandro Tomar has passed away today at the age of 89 after battling Covid-19. She was admitted to a hospital in Meerut on April 26 after facing difficulty in breathing. Upon doing the tests, she was found contracted with the highly contagious virus.

The Shooter Dadi, who hails from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, set the example in her sixties when she picked up the gun for the first time. She went on to win many national competitions. Her inspiring journey was showcased in the award-winning Bollywood movie Saand ki Aankh. Shooter Dadi won many awards in the senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Sanman awarded by the President of India himself. As she left for heavenly abode, many famous sports personalities as well as Bollywood celebs expressed their grief and extended their condolences to the family.

Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to his Twitter handle to extend his condolences over Chandro Tomar’s death. He called her coolest dadi and an inspiration for many.

Dadi Chandro Tomar was the coolest Dadi and an inspiration for many. My condolences to her family and well wishers. Om Shanti Dadi . pic.twitter.com/P5rA03gkJ1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2021

Joydeep Karmakar OLY, the Olympian, World Cup Medalist and Arjuna Awardee also expressed mourns the loss of Shooter Dadi. Calling her the epitome of courage and determination for many, he wished that her journey may inspire 1000 girls to take up sports.

Unconsolable loss! Our beloved “Shooter Dadi” is no more! Chandro Tomar, the epitome of courage and determination for many ( Sand Ki Ankh fame ) breathed her last fighting Corona. May her undying spirit inspire 1000 of girls to take up sports from the remotest parts! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/64paAQaJGR — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) April 30, 2021

Akhil Kumar, the olympian boxer who personally knew Dadi, called the incident tragic and extend his condolences and tributes.

ये कोरोना ही है या कुछ और,, अब तो संदेह ही होने लगा है.. भगवान अब तो कुछ कृपा करो.. एक और दुखद खबर.. कई राष्ट्रीय एवॉर्ड विजेता जिंदादिल दादी शूटर "दादी चंद्रो तोमर" का कोरोना से निधन हो गया है… अश्रुपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि दादी को.. pic.twitter.com/HMQ6Z2NW09 — Akhil kumar (@Akhilkumarboxer) April 30, 2021

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, Deepa Malik also penned a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle. She wrote that Dadi’s courage, deeds, and life will inspire many. She also mentioned that her life has taught generations to live life on their own terms with hard work & passion. She added, “My deepest condolences to the family and near & dear ones of ‘Shooter Dadi’. #OmShanti.”

Your courage, deeds and life inspire many. You have taught generations to live life on your own terms with hard work & passion, may we all uphold your legacy @realshooterdadi 🙏🏼 My deepest condolences to the family and near & dear ones of ‘Shooter Dadi’. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYejOrES2K — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) April 30, 2021

Sanjeev Rajput, Olympic bound shooter, wrote that her courage with which she fought patriarchy and popularise shooting will inspire generations. He paid his heartfelt tribute to the late shooter.

स्त्री अधिकारों की चैंपियन श्रीमती. चंद्रो तोमर उर्फ 'शूटर दादी' आज नहीं रहीं। जिस साहस से उन्होंने पितृसत्ता को चुनौती दी और एक खेल के रूप में शूटिंग को आगे बढ़ाया, वह आने वाली कई पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे। pic.twitter.com/koJXnmNExm — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) April 30, 2021

Apart from these famous sports personalities, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannuand Bhumi Pednekar also paid tribute to the ‘Shooter Dadi’. Akshay wrote that though he never met Shooter Dadi, he could feel the warmth in her tweets and their interactions. He mentioned that her death has deeply saddened him.

Never met #ShooterDadi but could feel the warmth in her tweets whenever we interacted. Deeply saddened to learn of her passing, my heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2021

Tapsee wrote that Dadi will always be an inspiration for all and will live on forever in all the girls she gave hope to live. While Bhumi mentioned that her presence will always be missed.

