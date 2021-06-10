'Never would expect this': Shooter, 2 others dead inside Publix Super Market in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

Police gather at the Publix shopping center where police say 3 people were shot and killed inside the store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on June 10, 2021.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida — Detectives were investigating a shooting that left three people dead in a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

A man, woman and child were killed, and the shooter was among the dead, officials said. It was not immediately clear which person was the shooter.

"This was NOT an active shooter situation," Teri Barbera, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in a statement.

Multiple patrol cars arrived at The Crossroads shopping center shortly before noon. A sheriff's office helicopter hovered in the air above the store, and a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue vehicle was at the scene.

Barbera said detectives from the office's Violent Crimes Division were on the scene investigating.

"Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting," Barbera said. "More information will be released when it becomes available."

Nearby residents expressed shock as they reacted to the fatal shootings.

"This is a friendly Publix. I can’t believe this crazy thing happened," said Tracy Greene, who often shops at the store.

"This is not a Publix problem. This is a people problem," said Oahtee Moody, a Royal Palm Beach resident who lives across the street from the Publix. "I was born and raised here, and I never would expect this to happen."

Publix did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment. The company has more than 1,200 stores across seven states in the Southeast U.S.

Royal Palm Beach is a village of about 40,000 people, according to Census Bureau data. The village is about 15 miles inland, west of West Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Publix shooting at Royal Balm Beach shopping plaza leaves three dead