Shonda Rhimes Shows Off Stunning New York City Apartment Inspired by Her Show Bridgerton

When it came to decorating her New York City apartment, Shonda Rhimes knew she wanted to create a escape — maybe even from 21st century life.

"I read too many books, I spend too much time living inside of books, so I envisioned a grand New York apartment," she explained to Architectural Digest in their April cover story "I knew that I would know it when I saw it, and then I literally walked into this apartment. It was smaller than some of the places that I looked at, but I knew immediately. It has this wraparound terrace, and the light coming in was incredible."

She added, "It felt like a place where even though you're in the middle of a city, you feel like you're in your own little refuge."

The producer of hit shows including Grey's Anatomy, Bridgerton and Inventing Anna opened her doors to AD and revealed how she decorated the abode with the help of designer Michael S. Smith, who famously decorated the Obamas' private quarters in the White House.

"This place is really about my work life," she said. "But I came into it thinking, If I had no kids, no responsibilities, what kind of a space would I create? Obviously, we did incorporate things that were necessary for the kids—moms never get to think selfishly—but this was really exciting for me."

Rhimes added the home is filled with "wonderful little nooks" where she can write her hit television shows.

"There's a double-sided desk where I can work, or stare out the window and sort of watch. I'm mostly looking at the rooftops or at other people's balconies wondering what's going on," she said. "That helps when you're trying to imagine stories in your head. I live with these characters."

The home's décor is also inspired by the Regency-era London surroundings on her Netflix show Bridgerton, which will premiere its second season on March 25.

"I had been immersed in the romanticism of Bridgerton for a while, so that had to influence some of the things that I had been thinking about," Rhimes explained. "Everything sort of spills into everything else. If I'm thinking about these books that we're turning into a series, then that inevitably spills into how the apartment's going to look, which inevitably spills into what goes in the scripts—it all sort of spins together."

To read the full feature and see more photos, pick up the April issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.