Shonda Rhimes Shares Heartfelt Post in Wake of ‘Station 19’ Cancellation: 'Thank You for the Magic’

Shonda Rhimes is sending a final salute to the cast and crew of Station 19.

On Friday, ABC announced that the Grey's Anatomy spinoff would end after its upcoming seventh season, prompting the show’s creator and executive producer to write a heartfelt tribute.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible!”

“Thank you for the magic, the moments and the memories,” she concluded the post along with the hashtag “station 19.”

Rhimes also shared photos of the cast on set. In the first photo, several stars including Jason George, Grey Damon and Jaina Lee Ortiz could be seen in full firefighter gear, posing in front of a Station 19 fire truck on the set. In a second image, some of the cast — including Ortiz, Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss — stood in their firefighter garb outside.

“For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beers’] incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a press release, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the final Station 19 season is slated to come with a few changes — namely new showrunners, after Krista Vernoff stepped down from the show and Grey’s Anatomy. Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will be leading the charge to the end, per the outlet.

“With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode,” Erwich added.

Station 19 is the second spinoff from Grey’s Anatomy after Private Practice, which ran for six seasons until its cancellation in 2013. ABC isn’t done with the first responder drama, however, as the network did pick up 911 from Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC has also canceled Big Sky, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, Alaska Daily, The Final Straw, The Company You Keep and The Rookie: Feds.

Station 19’s final season will premiere on Mar. 14 on ABC.

