Shonda Rhimes On ‘Queen Charlotte’ Season 2 Possibility: “I’m Not Ruling Anything Out”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes viewers back to the origins and rise to power of Queen Charlotte. The Bridgerton prequel is a limited series but creator Shonda Rhimes leaves the door slightly open for a second season.

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” Rhimes told EW about a second season of the prequel. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

More from Deadline

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte and is joined by Corey Mylchreest as George) and Arsema Thomas as a young Agatha.

Thomas says she’s “obsessed” with her character and would be open to reprising the role if another season would be made.

“I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again,” Thomas said. “But also where we’ve left her off now, she’s a good space. If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.