Shonda Rhimes Has Listed Her Stunning L.A. Mansion for sale for $25 Million — See Inside!

Shonda Rhimes is moving out of her massive mansion in Los Angeles's Hancock Park neighborhood.

The TV titan — who created the shows Scandal, Bridgerton and Private Practice, to name a few — has put her seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate on the market for a cool $25 million, PEOPLE can confirm. It's listed with Ed Solórzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Rhimes, 51, purchased the three-level, 11,749-square-foot residence, which sits on 1.14 acres of land, from actress Patricia Heaton for $8.8 million back in 2014, Variety reports. She then worked with architect Bill Baldwin on a five-year renovation project, taking the 1923 build down to the studs and working to replicate the original facade of the house based on historical photos.

Inside, the mom of three employed renowned White House designer Michael S. Smith to overhaul the interiors. In her cover story for Architectural Digest two-and-a-half years ago, Rhimes described Smith's signature style, which he translated into her home, as "classic California — if a little bit romantic."

Guests enter the home through the foyer, which features grey-and-white marble, a skylight and a blown-glass chandelier. Several living spaces are found on the main level, including a large family room that leads out to the back garden, a library with a fireplace (Rhimes's favorite room in the house), a two-story gallery and the eat-in chef's kitchen.

Six of the bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, are on the upper level. The main bedroom, which comprises the entire south wing of the house, has a sitting room and walk-in dressing room.

The lower level of the home is all about fun: It consists of a theater room with stadium seating, a snack bar and a kids' playroom.

Outside, the massive backyard is equipped with a cabana, pool and hot tub, and an extensive stone patio with an outdoor fireplace and kitchen area with plenty of space to dine al fresco.

A separate guest house and a full-service hair salon and wellness center are also in the backyard.

The gardens are one of the home's most stunning features: Rhimes has an herb garden, mature trees and landscaping and a "hedged secret garden," according to the listing.

Rhimes shared the home with her three children: daughters Emerson Pearl, Beckett and Harper.

According to Variety, she owns two other properties in L.A. and a two-bedroom penthouse in New York City, which she picked up almost four years ago.