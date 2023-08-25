Shohei Ohtani Will Not Pitch Again For L.A. Angels This Season, Or Possibly Forever
Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a ligament tear in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night.
It might also be the last time Ohtani pitches for the franchise. He is set to become a free agent this winter, and even with the injury, is expected to be one of the most sought-after players by other MLB teams.
Ohtani already had Tommy John surgery in 2018 on his UCL ligament. Whether he will undergo surgery for this new injury is still uncertain.
But Ohtani is still an asset even if he doesn’t pitch, as he leads the major leagues in home runs with 44. That’s in addition to his 10 pitching victories. He is still expected to be a designated hitter for the Angels, although his workload may be lessened as the team fades from playoff contention.
If Ohtani is done for the year, he’s still had an impressive campaign. He has an 1.069 OPS plate and tossed 132 innings with a 3.14 ERA on the mound.
