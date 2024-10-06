Shohei Ohtani hits 1st career playoff HR to tie Game 1 in Dodgers-Padres NLDS
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
In his second career postseason at-bat, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.
SHOHEI OHTANI TIES THE GAME!!! #NLDS pic.twitter.com/EkcONeweie
— MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2024
Ohtani was also pretty happy.
SHOHEI!
THE EMOTION! #NLDS pic.twitter.com/Z6JwzCPVeg
— MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2024
Ohtani flew out to left field in his first career postseason at-bat.
But the homer was exactly the lift the Dodgers needed after a nightmare first inning for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In his fifth start since returning from a rotator cuff injury in September, Yamamoto allowed three runs in the first inning, two of them on a homer by Manny Machado.
All eyes were on Ohtani as the playoffs began, especially after the $700 million man finished the regular season hitting .628/.667/1.186 with six homers, six doubles, 10 stolen bases, 15 runs and 20 RBI in his final 10 games.
So we'll call Saturday a good start for him.