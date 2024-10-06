Shohei Ohtani hits 1st career playoff HR to tie Game 1 in Dodgers-Padres NLDS

Shohei Ohtani finished the regular season on an all-time hot streak. That continued in Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.

In his second career postseason at-bat, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.

Ohtani was also pretty happy.

Ohtani flew out to left field in his first career postseason at-bat.

But the homer was exactly the lift the Dodgers needed after a nightmare first inning for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In his fifth start since returning from a rotator cuff injury in September, Yamamoto allowed three runs in the first inning, two of them on a homer by Manny Machado.

All eyes were on Ohtani as the playoffs began, especially after the $700 million man finished the regular season hitting .628/.667/1.186 with six homers, six doubles, 10 stolen bases, 15 runs and 20 RBI in his final 10 games.

So we'll call Saturday a good start for him.