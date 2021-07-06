Shohei Ohtani will both hit and pitch at the MLB All-Star Game

Those tuning in to see arguably the greatest two-way talent in MLB history at the 2021 All-Star Game (July 13, 7:30 p.m. ET) are going to get their money's worth.

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani is expected to both hit and pitch during the All-Star Game, his manager Joe Maddon told reporters on Monday, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. Maddon was reportedly relaying a conversation a had with Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who is managing the American League team this year.

Additionally, Ohtani is still expected to participate in this year's Home Run Derby, so get ready for a lot of Shohei Ohtani during the All-Star break.

Maddon on Ohtani's workload, via MLB.com:

"The conclusion is that he will pitch, but how it's going to happen has not been concluded," Maddon said. "There's different ways to do it, obviously. He could start the game or come in game-in-progress. And how often do you hit him? And don't forget he'll be in the Home Run Derby the day before. There's a lot going on there. But Shohei is into it. It's not like we're trying to push him into doing anything. We're just trying to figure out the best way to do it."

Ohtani had already made All-Star history by virtue of his selection as both a position player and pitcher. Babe Ruth, the only two-talent comparable to Ohtani in MLB's record books, was a full-time outfielder by the time the All-Star Game was incepted in 1933.

Still, becoming the first player to both hit and pitch in the All-Star Game would further cement Ohtani as one of the new faces of MLB, and provide yet another chapter in a season on track for MVP honors. BetMGM currently has Ohtani as a -165 favorite to take home the AL award.

Ohtani is already the first player to post 30 homers and 10 stolen bases by the season's 81-game mark, and he also has more homers than Ruth ever hit while working regularly as a pitcher. Entering Monday, he was hitting .278/.366/.704 with an MLB-leading 31 homers and 12 steals, plus a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 60 innings on the mound.

