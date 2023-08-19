Shohei Ohtani grand slam and triple play can't save Angels from loss to Rays

Angel star Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out in the fifth inning of a 9-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings Friday at Angel Stadium. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam for his 43rd home run of the season and the Angels turned their first triple play since 1997, but fell apart in the 10th inning of a 9-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Ohtani gave the Angels a 5-1 lead in the second inning with his second career grand slam, his first since hitting one against the Rays in May 2022. He finished 2 for 5 at the plate.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel scored two runs in his MLB debut, just 40 days after being selected by the Angels in the first round of the MLB draft — the fastest major league promotion in four decades.

Read more: Angels call up Nolan Schanuel, their 2023 first-round pick, after 21 games in minors

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-5) gave up four runs and six hits while walking two and striking out three over four innings. The Rays scored three runs in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Josh Lowe and a single by Rene Pinto.

José Soriano fared well in relief, giving up one hit and striking out one over an inning, and Dominic Leone pitched a scoreless sixth.

In the seventh, Harold Ramirez hit an RBI single off Reynaldo López to give the Rays a 6-5 lead. Schanuel tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the frame when he singled on a line drive to left field, stole second, and scored on a double by Brandon Drury.

Matt Moore pitched another scoreless inning before Carlos Estévez took the mound. Luis Rengifo, Drury, Schanuel, and O’Hoppe put together the 6-4-3-2 triple play, the seventh triple play in Angels history, to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

After Rengifo drew a lead-off walk, Randal Grichuk grounded out, Ohtani struck out and Drury grounded out to send the game into the 10th. Estévez then gave up a pair of RBI singles and Aaron Loup also gave up a run-scoring single.

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe returned after missing 103 games because of a labrum tear in his left shoulder. He hadn’t caught a full nine innings during his rehab but played the entire game Friday while going 0 for 5.

Story continues

The Angels (60-63) matched a season-worst three games below .500. They are 12½ games behind American League West leaders Texas and 7½ games back from the final AL West wild-card spot.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.