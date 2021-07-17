Shohei Ohtani donates $150,000 Home Run Derby winnings to Angels staffers

Shohei Ohtani just keeps finding ways to impress.

The Los Angeles Angels phenom failed to make it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby, losing a multi-round swing-off to Juan Soto, but he still received $150,000 for participating. According to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Ohtani decided to give the money away.

Ohtani reportedly distributed checks to around 30 Angels support staffers — including trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations personnel — to thank them for their work on Friday.

What's more, the 27-year-old reportedly planned to do this no matter how the Derby played out, which means he would have been giving out $1 million had he won on Monday.

Ohtani still had a memorable Derby

Ohtani entered the Derby as the betting favorite, having hit 33 first-half home runs to become the No. 1 seed, but only mustered 22 home runs in the first round to tie Soto. A one-minute swing-off kept the count tied at 28, leading to a three-swing tiebreaker that Soto won.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ended up winning the event, defeating Salvador Perez, Soto and Trey Mancini for his second straight win.

That wasn't the end of the All-Star break for Ohtani, though, as he also started the All-Star Game on the mound while batting lead-off for the American League. Even though he only went 0-for-2 at the plate while throwing a scoreless inning, he still clearly made his presence felt.

