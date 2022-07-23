Shohei Ohtani cruises early on mound but falters in seventh as Angels lose to Braves

Angels starter Shohei Ohtani reacts after he gave up a seventh-inning homer to the Atlanta Braves. He was cruising and surrendered no runs until the seventh, when he gave up six. The Angels lost 8-1. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning seventh-inning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six scoreless innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night.

Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he has fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters.

After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.

Dansby Swanson led off with a walk and Ohtani left a splitter up in the zone to Olson, who launched a 355-foot drive into the Chop House restaurant in right field for his 18th homer of the season and fifth in the last seven games.

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani grimaces after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Turns out, the Braves were just getting warmed up. Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Eddie Rosario followed with three straight singles, the last of which drove in another run.

Marcell Ozuna flied out, but Arcia — who came on in the third inning after starting second baseman Robinson Cano left the game because of dizziness — sent a drive into the seats in right-center field for a three-run homer that finished off Ohtani.

In his first two at-bats, Arcia struck out twice on seven pitches, making contact on just one of them for a foul ball.

The six runs matched the most Ohtani has given up all season and came after he had surrendered just two earned runs over his previous 45 2/3 innings. The Braves ended Ohtani’s six-game winning streak and, with that one big inning, increased his ERA from 2.23 to 2.80.

Atlanta wound up sending 13 hitters to the plate in the seventh, tacking on a seventh run via a wild pitch. Ozuna added his 18th homer in the eighth for the final margin.

Braves starter Charlie Morton surrendered just two hits over six scoreless innings. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Given Ohtani’s dominance most of the game, Morton played a supporting role. He sure played it well, giving up only two hits and three walks over six innings.

Dylan Lee (2-0) came on in the seventh to claim the win.

Jonathan Villar homered off Will Smith in the ninth to break up Atlanta’s shutout bid.

The Braves struggled through the first two months of the season but have gone 34-11 since the end of May. They again climbed to within 1½ games of the National League East-leading New York Mets, who lost to San Diego 4-1.

Ohtani was fresh off his hitting-only appearance in the All-Star Game, in which he singled and walked in two plate appearances. His first career appearance against the Braves drew an overflow crowd of 42,867.

The game began 55 minutes late after a dark, threatening cloud hovered over Truist Park before the first pitch, leading to a precautionary weather delay.

Trainer's room

Atlanta right-hander Kirby Yates is heading to Double-A Mississippi to continue his rehabilitation assignment from Tommy John surgery after pitching a perfect inning in the Florida Complex League. The Braves signed Yates to a two-year deal last winter knowing he would likely miss much of this season. The team is hopeful he can return in time to add depth to the bullpen down the stretch. The 35-year-old Yates had an NL-leading 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA for San Diego in 2019. He hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since making six appearances with a 12.46 ERA for the Padres in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Up next

Right-hander Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA) will go Saturday for the Braves in the second game of the weekend series. The Angels will counter with left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.