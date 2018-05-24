Shohei Ohtani Communicates with Catcher Martin Maldonado in Spanish

Angels catcher Martin Maldonado said he can communicate in Spanish with Shohei Ohtani.

Maldonado said he knows Spanish better than English. Since Spanish is Maldonado's first language, he said he can talk with Ohtani using key words.

The Japanese two-way phenom signed with the Angles in December, choosing Los Angeles over other team in the league.

As if he wasn't incredible enough, apparently, according to Martin Maldonado, Shohei Ohtani can communicate to him in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/Bq0V57tYPn — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 24, 2018

Ohtani's choice was unexpected, and the reason was because of the environment and the bond he felt with the team.

His rookie season has garnered much attention since he is one of the most highly-touted two-way player in years. Ohtani has a 4–1 record with a 3.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts. He's batting .308 and has six home runs.