Shohei Ohtani's injury reminds us that Angels fans have it pretty bad

The Angels have fallen back to Earth — they're in jeopardy of finishing below .500 for a fourth consecutive season under manager Mike Scioscia.

Even in this latest season of lows, though, two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani has excited fans in Anaheim and across the country, doing things that no other player has done in more than 100 years.

Now, the news that Ohtani could be out until 2020 — optimists say 2019 — with Tommy John surgery looming has popped the balloon of giddy LA Red fans once again.

MORE: Shohei Ohtani timline — from arrival to injury

There are plenty of long-suffering fan bases in baseball — the Mets', Rangers' and Mariners' all come to mind — but the sleeper pick for most devastating, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking franchise? The Angels.

Just a year after winning the 2002 World Series — christening the thundersticks and hoisting David Eckstein into playoff greatness — the Halos fell back to earth, winning just 77 games and finishing third in the AL West. It was just a small taste of what was to come.

Just take in some of the Angels' biggest blunders since that World Series win:

— L.A. of A. won 100 games in 2008, the first and lasttime (so far) that happened in franchise history. They lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS — not even to the eventual AL Champion Rays.

— They gave Albert Pujols a 10-year, $240 million deal. While it's unrealistic to have expected Benjamin Button disease to strike Pujols, seeing his 170 OPS+ with St. Louis as opposed to a 112 OPS+ with the Angels must be a bit perturbing — and he has another three years left on the contract.

— The Angels signed established star Josh Hamilton to a five-year, $125 million deal. Hamilton was average or injured, amounting to 2.8 WAR in 240 games with the Angels. Hamilton was eventually paid $63 million to go away.

— We've seen the emergence of Mike Trout — who is on an all-time great career arc — with no playoff success to show for it. The Angels record during the Mike Trout era: 571-540. Just one of those six seasons boasts a winning percentage over .550 (2014, .605).

Story Continues

— Imagine having a farm system ranked near the bottom third in MLB for years with no remedy or no future to look to, with no way to combat the aforementioned signings.

— They won the the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes — a good thing — seemingly out of nowhere, then saw his rookie season unfold as it has, rode the roller coaster of emotion after his injury diagnosis and now might not see him in an Angels uniform until 2020.

The Ohtani news is just the latest reminder that the Angels seemingly have a penchant for teasing what could be. It's like watching "No Country for Old Men" on repeat, knowing the satisfaction is there for 2 1/2 hours, until the last two minutes leaves you with a bitter, sour taste in your mouth.

MORE: Ohtani goes deep twice after learning of potential Tommy John surgery

Sure, an argument can be made that some hope is better than no hope, but have someone shove ice cream in your mug everyday without giving you a bite — the tease becomes too great. That's just not fair, man.

But if I may offer a tease of my own, Angels fans: Reinforcements are on the way.

The terrible farm system has course corrected, with top outfield prospect Jo Adell making his way up notable prospect rankings. The 2017 first-round pick is one of three Angels representatives on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, alongside outfielder Brandon Marsh (No. 79) and pitcher Griffin Canning (No. 81). All three are expected to make their major league debuts by 2020.

While it's probably of no consolation that some maybes in the farm system are a ways down the road, it's further along than the Angels have been in years past, tossing money around without actually solving long-term issues.

Plus, you still have that Trout guy, who is still pretty, pretty good.

Hopefully, that next tease and allure of consistency and maybe even consistent winning isn't just a wish for the Angels and their fans. Some say it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.

But for the Angels fans and Ohtani, that's probably not the case.