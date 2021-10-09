Which shoes are named after a ship’s load line? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images

The questions

1 Whose coffin arrived for his state funeral by Underground?

2 O Fortuna starts and ends which choral work?

3 Creswell Crags contain Britain’s only example of what?

4 Which company’s motto was “get big fast”?

5 Eating which meat is avoided by superstitious cricketers?

6 In 2000, Uttarakhand became which country’s 27th state?

7 Which shoes are named after a ship’s load line?

8 School bus is a shade of which colour?

What links:

9 Kristen Stewart; Emma Corrin; Naomi Watts?

10 Edinburgh (N); Nashville (S); Lexington (W)?

11 0; 1; 16; 81; 256; 625; 1296?

12 Christine Sinclair and Cristiano Ronaldo?

13 Tsar Pushka; Pumhart von Steyr; Faule Mette; Mons Meg?

14 Anansi; Aragog; Charlotte; Shelob?

15 Abu Dhabi (2017); Lens (2012); Paris (1793)?

The answers

1 William Gladstone (1898).

2 Carmina Burana (Carl Orff).

3 Ice Age cave art (Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire).

4 Amazon.

5 Duck.

6 India.

7 Plimsolls.

8 Yellow.

9 Played Diana, Princess of Wales on screen: Spencer; The Crown; Diana.

10 Places nicknamed the Athens of the ...: North; South; West.

11 Fourth powers of 0-6.

12 Football record international goalscorers.

13 Celebrated cannons and bombards.

14 Fictional spiders: west African folklore; Harry Potter; Charlotte’s Web; The Lord of the Rings.

15 Louvre museum openings.