'Best glue for the job': Why this affordable 'Shoe Goo' is in such high demand

Shoes are definitely meant to be worn and lived in — but it’s a sad moment when our shoes finally fall apart. Over time, our favourite shoes may need to be repaired, but it can be pricey to go to a cobbler or shoe repair shop.

But before you toss away your favourite pair of sneakers, there are some D.I.Y. tricks that you can use to give your footwear an instant makeover.

We came across one affordable shoe repair tool that many shoppers on Amazon are loving, called Shoe Goo. This product is in such high demand that it’s temporarily out of stock but you can still place an order and they’ll email you when they have an estimated delivery date. In the meantime, though, don’t worry — you won’t be charged until the item ships.

This magical product will rebuild worn-out soles. (Image via Amazon) More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $4.55

What is it?

Shoe Goo is an adhesive that is specifically designed to repair, seal and stick to a wide variety of materials and has a unique formula that is designed for strong abrasion resistance.

It is ideal for repairing worn soles or damaged heels on shoes, coating shoes to prevent wear and it can also be used to seal rubber boots, waders or galoshes.

How does it work?

The product is designed specifically for use on footwear. It can be used on shoes that have leather, rubber, vinyl or canvas materials and it bonds, repairs and builds shoes for a permanent repair.

It can be used for anything from patching small holes or fixing detached soles or heels on the shoe. It’s available in clear or black to better match the colour of the shoe.

The glue takes up to 24 hours to dry and remains flexible and waterproof after drying.

What are customers saying?

Shoe Goo is backed up on Amazon with a four-star rating and more than 900 reviews —and it’s temporarily out of stock due to high demand.

One customer called the product a “brilliant fix to my boots!”

“My leather boots kept coming apart...Not even a professional could repair them properly. This worked a charm. It can be quite sticky. Recommend a plastic small spatula for applying,” said the customer.

Another customer called it “sticky stuff” and said the Shoe Goo, “worked well on a few pairs of shoes that had separated at the sole.”

“I had to re-glue a few small corners/edges that separated again but on the whole, it’s the best glue for the job that I've come across. It’s worth having a tube of the stuff in the house to deal with those 'shoe emergencies,” adds the customer.

