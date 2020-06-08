Shoe designer introducing black Canadian fashion designer group

TORONTO — A longtime member of the fashion industry is launching an interactive index of black Canadian designers.

Shoe designer George Sully, who is black, is unveiling Black Designers of Canada this week.

A co-founder of several brands, including Sully Wong and House of Hayla, Sully asked people to submit their favourite black designers on social media last week.

A statement says the goal of Black Designers of Canada is to "make it next to impossible for the industry to make excuses rooted in ignorance to justify exclusion."

Sully is asking people to continue submitting designers to join the group.

The Canadian Press