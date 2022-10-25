After shocks and burns, a heating pad sold only by Amazon and Walmart is recalled

After customer complaints, Whele has recalled 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads sold exclusively by Amazon and Walmart online.

“We received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems,” the Whele-written, FDA-posted recall notice states. “Thirty-one of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.”

Blue Mightly Bliss Electric Heating Pad

This covers model Nos. MB-001 (NA-H1121B), a 12-inch by 24-inch blue heating pad; MB-002 (NA-H21C), a 20-inch by 24-inch blue heating pad; and PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B), a 12-inch by 24-inch gray heating pad. The recall notice lists the 75 lot numbers recalled and the lot number can be found on the pad under the instructions.

Gray Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad

The pads were made from Jan. 8, 2021, through Jan. 3 of this year, and distributed from July 29, 2021, through July 21 of this year.

Whele wants customers, after making sure the pad is unplugged, to cut the cord; take a picture of the pad to show it can’t be used anymore; upload a picture of the pad with the cut cord to their website.

If you have questions about the recall, call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email mightyblissheatingpad7692@sedgwick.com.

If this product or any drugs cause a problem, after notifying a medical professional let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then, notify Unilever.