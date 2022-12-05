This Shockingly Affordable Belt Bag Is ‘Perfect for Everyday Traveling’—and It’s on Sale

Lauren Taylor
·2 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get it in 24 colors at a double discount.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

If you’re one of those people that’s always carrying more things than available hands, it can be a hassle just trying to get down the street. That’s why it’s so helpful to have a go-to hands-free bag, and a belt bag is the perfect style for that. Not only are they useful, but they’re also majorly in style right now, and you can shop them while on a budget, too. This belt bag, for example, is only $17.

This versatile belt bag has an adjustable strap that can be worn across your chest, around your waist, or as a shoulder bag. The lightweight design won’t give you back and shoulder aches, but it’s still big enough to easily fit all the necessities, like your wallet, phone, keys, hand sanitizer, and anything else you need. It’s made of durable, water-resistant nylon fabric that’s easy to clean and has a zipper closure to keep your belongings safely inside.

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Not only can you style this belt bag in a variety of ways, but it also comes in tons of colors (24 to be exact) to match any outfit, and at just $17, you can get all your favorite colors in one go. Plus, there’s no need to spend forever digging around inside of it to find your keys because this bag has internal compartments and pockets to keep things organized and prevent items from disappearing into a purse black hole.

This bag is extremely popular with Amazon shoppers—it has more than 3,300 five-star ratings. One shopper said, “[The bag is] perfect for everyday carrying and traveling. I fit all my essentials in it (keys, cards, pen, chapstick/gloss) with so much room for more.” Another shopper commented, “I've ordered so many fanny packs throughout the years, and this one beats them all!”

If you’re looking for an all-purpose bag that’s easy to carry, you should definitely try this belt bag. It’s currently 29 percent off and just $17, and it would make a great holiday gift, too.

Read the original article on Real Simple.

