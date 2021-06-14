Shocking visuals: Car sinks into the ground in Mumbai; fished out

As per Swaraj reports, the residential society had covered an old well with reinforced concrete to use it as parking space. The concrete washed away due to the rain which resulted in the car sinking in the well, and drowning completely.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The residents were reportedly not aware of the presence of the well, and questions have been raised over the BMC and local authorities failing to prevent the society from covering up the well in such a manner.

Scary visuals from Mumbai's Ghatkoper area where a car drowned in few seconds. pic.twitter.com/BFlqcaKQBo — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) June 13, 2021

The car that was completely swallowed into a huge sinkhole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area was pulled out by a crane. On June 13, the car had been completely swallowed by a sinkhole in the residential area here.

The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain.

The video goes viral on social media.

According to the traffic officials there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot. The incident caused by heavy rains in Mumbai city.

(Inputs from Swarajya and ANI)