Shocking video shows couple hauled to ground as robbers rip £28,000 Rolex watch from man's wrist in Camden

A man in his 50s was robbed of his luxury £28,000 Rolex watch by two men who tackled him from behind while walking with his wife in Camden.

Detectives on Monday launched an appeal to trace the two men who pulled the man and his wife to the floor and ripped his black and gold Rolex Yacht Master off his wrist just before 7pm on Camden’s Frognal Way on September 13.

After stealing the watch, which had a black rubber strap, the thieves ran off in the direction of Frognal Road.

A member of the public who tried to help the couple called police, who searched the area but could not find the two men.

Officers said the victims were shaken but did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

Met Sergeant Max Pennington said: “The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened.

“I'm keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale."

Watches matching the description given by police retail for as much as £28,000 on the Rolex website.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who can identify them to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7126/13 Sept.

Alternatively to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.