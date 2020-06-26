Shocking pictures: World slams holiday-goers in Britain's Bournemouth beach

Holiday-goers flocked to Britain’s Bournemouth beach in their thousands last Thursday, as the heatwave continued to peak in the UK.

“The appalling scenes on their beaches flashed around the world, making Britain look like a global jackass in the process,” reported The Independent.

“While the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus, it seems UK beach-goers have forgotten it even exists,” said an Australian news site. “We thought the crowds at Bondi Beach were bad but UK beachgoers have taken things to the next level.”

According to PA Media, Doctors have pleaded with holidaymakers to practise social distancing ahead of the tourism industry reopening next weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The British Medical Association (BMA) has set out guidelines for people in England, who will be allowed to visit hotels, bed and breakfast facilities and campsites from July 4.

Here are some pictures:

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe and play in the sea on Bournemouth beach in Bournemouth, southern England, on June 25, 2020. - Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Visitors enjoy the hot weather on the beach on June 25, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. The UK is experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures in many parts of the country expected to rise above 30C and weather warnings in place for thunderstorms at the end of the week. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Young men play football as they enjoy the hot weather on the beach on June 25, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. The UK is experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures in many parts of the country expected to rise above 30C and weather warnings in place for thunderstorms at the end of the week. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: A fire engine struggles through the crowds on the promenade on June 25, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. A major incident was declared by the local council as thousands flocked to Bournemouth and the Dorset coast. The UK is experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures in many parts of the country expected to rise above 30C and weather warnings in place for thunderstorms at the end of the week. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Rubbish litters the beach after many visitors leave on June 25, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. A major incident was declared by the local council as thousands flocked to Bournemouth and the Dorset coast. The UK is experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures in many parts of the country expected to rise above 30C and weather warnings in place for thunderstorms at the end of the week. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Visitors enjoy the hot weather on the beach on June 25, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. The UK is experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures in many parts of the country expected to rise above 30C and weather warnings in place for thunderstorms at the end of the week. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe and play in the sea on Bournemouth beach in Bournemouth, southern England, on June 25, 2020. - Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe and play in the sea on Bournemouth beach in Bournemouth, southern England, on June 25, 2020. - Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe and play in the sea on Bournemouth beach in Bournemouth, southern England, on June 25, 2020. - Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)