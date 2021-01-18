Shocking footage shows woman knocking pensioner to the ground before snatching her handbag
Shocking footage shows the moment a woman attacked and robbed an 89-year-old pensioner while she was waiting for the bus.
Kirsty Moxon, 31, hit her victim over the back of the head in a targeted attack before ripping her handbag from her clutches and fleeing the scene in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
The unnamed pensioner fell to the ground, smashed her head on the concrete and broke her arm which required a “prolonged period of recovery”.
The CCTV footage was taken at around 1.30pm on Nov 17 last year, and shows the woman waiting for a bus in the Wingfield area of Rotherham.
Moxon can be seen appearing to make conversation with the woman, before making a sudden grab for the her handbag.
The handbag contained £300 in cash as well as the woman’s car keys and bank cards.
After officers were dispatched to the scene, Moxon was quickly identified and arrested by detectives a matter of hours later.
She was charged with robbery the following day.
Moxon, of Whitegate Walk, Rotherham, admitted robbery at an earlier hearing and was jailed for two and a half years at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday.
PC Jack Mitchell, investigating said: “This was a particularly shocking incident which saw a vulnerable woman targeted and attacked.
“Although we were very quickly able to apprehend Moxon, the attack left the woman requiring a prolonged period of recovery, taking away her independence.
“Although upsetting, the robbery provoked a tremendous response from the local community who set up a fundraiser to reimburse the woman for the money Moxon had stolen.
“I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone involved in this, for their positive response and support they have provided to both us and the victim.
“I am glad we were able to put Moxon before the courts and secure a custodial sentence.
“Our job is to protect the most vulnerable people in our society, and I do hope the local community is reassured by the fast and positive action taken by us in this case.”